SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) & BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Head-To-Head Survey

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and SLR Senior Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and SLR Senior Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 8.08 $13.92 million $1.27 12.61

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72%

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

