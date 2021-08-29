Smart Money Group LLC Buys 21,572 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TTAC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

