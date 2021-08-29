Smart Money Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 483,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,482 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.10. 5,545,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

