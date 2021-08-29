Smart Money Group LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 161.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period.

SDY traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $124.68. 194,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,547. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.13.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

