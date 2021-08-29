Smart Money Group LLC Invests $1.32 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,023,000 after buying an additional 16,645,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536,209 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,044 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,341,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 614,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 597,155 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. 4,273,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

