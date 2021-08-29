Smart Money Group LLC Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.21. 1,430,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

