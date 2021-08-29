Smart Money Group LLC Sells 658 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

IVV traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $452.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

