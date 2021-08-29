Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 883,900 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the July 29th total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $38.54. 284,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.