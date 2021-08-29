Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $4,836,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,371,327 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

