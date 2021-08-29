Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

