Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of SAH opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 51.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 42.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

