SONO (SONO) Market Cap Tops $10,172.38

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. SONO has a market capitalization of $10,172.38 and approximately $83.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One SONO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00349472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

About SONO

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

