Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Acquires 242,755 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,755 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.56% of Conagra Brands worth $97,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,095,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 684,465 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

