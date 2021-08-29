Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Buys Shares of 2,152,119 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,152,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,469,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.2% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 147.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,128,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,037 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

WFC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,873,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.