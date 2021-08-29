Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385,236 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.30% of International Paper worth $72,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.13. 1,631,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,237. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58. International Paper has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

