Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

