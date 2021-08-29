Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.15% of Fiserv worth $105,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.