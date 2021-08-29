Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $116.48 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,314 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.21% of NXP Semiconductors worth $116,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.51. 1,746,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

