Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $72.82 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 404,306 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.0% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $72,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,911 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

