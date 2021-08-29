Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $92.17 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 632,783 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $92,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

