Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $97.42 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,076 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises about 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.93% of Henry Schein worth $97,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Henry Schein by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $90,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. 360,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,787. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

