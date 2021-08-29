Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Purchases 596,150 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,150 shares during the quarter. Perrigo makes up about 3.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 2.23% of Perrigo worth $136,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,128. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

