Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,343 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.23% of Lennar worth $70,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lennar by 311.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

