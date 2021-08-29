Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 1,281 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for about 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 1.31% of Alleghany worth $121,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $15.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $685.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $671.69. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

