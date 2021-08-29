Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 16,123 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.12% of Eaton worth $70,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.03. 1,137,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,375. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

