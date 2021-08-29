Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 18,576 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.49% of Elanco Animal Health worth $80,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELAN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 3,392,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.13. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

