Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 782 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $70,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $13.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $574.48. The company had a trading volume of 313,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.98.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

