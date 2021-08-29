Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,596 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.44. 1,625,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,855. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42.

