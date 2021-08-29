Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 935 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.41. The stock has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.