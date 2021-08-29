Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.