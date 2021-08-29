Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. 1,784,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

