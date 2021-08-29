Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,284 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,644. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $414.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

