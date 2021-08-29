Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,583.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.20. 723,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

