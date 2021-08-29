Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 217.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.51. 846,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

