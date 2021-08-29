Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

