Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $10.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.73. 1,085,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $289.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

