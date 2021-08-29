Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $11.51 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,578 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

