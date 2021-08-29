Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $16.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $377,925,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $132,173,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,513,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 705,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. 18,519,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,483,703. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.