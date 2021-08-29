Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

