Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.63% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 271,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

