Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.86. The stock had a trading volume of 497,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $248.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.