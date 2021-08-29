Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,422 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $55.77. 15,822,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

