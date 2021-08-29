Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,189 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

