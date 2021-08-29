Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.72. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

