Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

IWM stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.41. 33,998,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

