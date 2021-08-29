Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,360,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $111.33. 398,332 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.