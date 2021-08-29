Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

SCHV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. 218,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

