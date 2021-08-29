Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 125,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 93,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.95. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.48.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

