Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 16,080 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.46. 303,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,219. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $155.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

