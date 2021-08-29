Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,462 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,469,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. 16,873,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.